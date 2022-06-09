700 Club: Rain can’t steal Bieber’s thunder

Back and forth conversations with MLB regarding the status of Wednesday night’s game led to a 15-minute delay to start the series finale against the Rangers. It was then determined that it was best to play as many innings as possible before a large batch of rain would inevitably force a lengthy delay, despite the Guardians’ hopes to avoid this scenario since Bieber would be limited to however many innings the weather would allow. But Cleveland was able to make the best of it, coming away with a 4-0 victory to bring its record back to .500.