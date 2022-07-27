732 games before 1st start? That’s a record

After Nick Sandlin took over for Shaw and escaped a jam in the third, lefty Kirk McCarty came in to pitch four scoreless innings. McCarty entered the game after a roller coaster of a month, which saw him: designated for assignment by the Guardians on July 3, claimed off waivers by the Orioles on July 6, designated for assignment by Baltimore on July 12 and then claimed off waivers by Cleveland on July 14. His one-hit, one-walk and four-strikeout performance on Tuesday marked a hopeful turn for the lefty, in addition to earning McCarty his first career win.