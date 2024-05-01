8 high risers who could land in the first round of the Draft

Kellon Lindsey, SS, Hardee (FL)Ranking: 30Mayo: “He is a premium athlete, almost a top-of-the-scale runner. They think he’s got a chance to play short, but probably could move to second or center field if you wanted him to. It’s all going to be a question of how much impact he’s going to have. I don’t think he has to be a pure power guy because of the other tools, especially the speed. But he can’t just hit ground balls to short and beat them out, which a lot of guys against bad competition in high school can do. Some scouts have seen it, other scouts have not, but his name is floating up. And it wouldn’t surprise me if he goes a touch higher than where we have him currently ranked.”