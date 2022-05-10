8 RBIs … starting in the 8th?! History for Naylor

After overcoming a six-run deficit in the ninth to force extra innings, the Guardians took a lead in the 10th, but the White Sox answered in the bottom half of the frame, prompting an 11th inning and another chance for Naylor to shine. Once again, he delivered, launching a three-run homer to officially take the series opener, 12-9, over the White Sox. It marked Cleveland’s first victory when trailing by at least six runs in the ninth inning or later since May 25, 2009.