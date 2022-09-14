A confident Gonzalez looking ‘dangerous’ in playoff push

Gonzalez has been steady for the Guardians since he made his debut on May 26. He’s hit small rough patches here and there, but like a lot of other young guys on this roster, he’s been able to make quick adjustments to find ways to thrive again. He’s logged plenty of doubles (24 in 69 games) and has kept his average around .300 all season. Now he’s starting to flex his muscles.

Everyone knows Gonzalez has much more power in the tank. In 2021, he smacked 31 homers in 121 games between Double-A Akron and Columbus. This season, even though he’s still chasing 46.3% of pitches out of the zone (league average is 28.4%), Gonzalez is capitalizing on the pitches he hits in the zone.

“We just want to see how many good pitches he can swing at,” Francona said. “And to his credit — he’ll go out of the zone — but more often than not, especially when he gets down in the count, he’ll shorten up and get something he can handle. And he has such good hands that he can still hit with some force, even when he’s shortening up.”