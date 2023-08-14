A deep dive into each team’s updated Top 30 Prospects list
1:46 AM UTC
MLB Pipeline just updated all of its prospects lists, from the overall Top 100 to position Top 10s to organization Top 30s. Soon, we’ll rank all 30 farm systems.
Below is a snapshot of each organization. For each team, we list its total of Top 100 Prospects and Prospect Points (100 for the No. 1 prospect, 99 for No. 2 and so on through one for No. 100), a quick — if imprecise — measure of its blue-chip talent.
AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST
Blue JaysTop 100: 2 Prospect Points: 196 (13th)The Dodgers continue to combine winning and developing prospects better than anyone, graduating Bobby Miller, Miguel Vargas, James Outman and Emmet Sheehan to Los Angeles this season and still maintaining a deep system. Their top three prospects currently are hitters (Dalton Rushing, Michael Busch, Diego Cartaya) but they have a wave of pitching in the upper levels (led by Nick Frasso, Gavin Stone and River Ryan) as well. More >>
1. Dalton Rushing, C/1B (MLB No. 46)2. Michael Busch, 3B/2B (MLB No. 47)3. Diego Cartaya, C (MLB No. 60)Complete Top 30 list >>
GiantsTop 100: 3