A joke and a hack: J-Ram setting tone for Guardians’ spring

Aside from the fact that he needed all of one day to prove that his bat never collects dust over the offseason, his presence this early in camp is what’s irreplaceable. As the superstar player who signed the long-term extension and is an annual AL MVP candidate, Ramírez doesn’t need to be the guy who’s first to show up in camp, and yet, he always is. And for a roster that could be the youngest in baseball for the third consecutive year, that leadership is critical to guide the up-and-coming talent on how to be successful at the Major League level.