A look at 1 weird moment from Sabathia’s career

Did you know that Hernández is the most recent — and possibly last — full-time American League pitcher to hit a grand slam? He did it in 2008 against the Mets. And he didn’t get his grand salami off of some hurler trying to hang onto a roster spot. He hit it off of Johan Santana. In 2008, Santana led the Majors with a 2.53 ERA and had 7.1 bWAR. Félix was 4-for-50 with 22 strikeouts for his career as a hitter. And yet, here he is going oppo off of a two-time Cy Young Award winner at pitcher-friendly Shea Stadium.