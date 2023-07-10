A six-tool player? That’s exactly how to describe Ram?rez

Hitting for average and powerRam?rez usually floats between a .270 and .280 average every season. It’s not at the top of the leaderboards, but his consistency over his 11-year career is what’s key. And when he delivers hits, they’re usually timely. In his career up until Friday, he’s owned a .302 average with a .923 OPS in high-leverage situations. Plus, his strikeout rate this season was the lowest in the AL (9.7%) when he found out he was an All-Star on Sunday.