Adversity helped this pitcher bounce back

Allen has proven that he can respond to struggles and find ways to bounce back. He’s also shown that he has quite an impressive arsenal that can play in the big leagues. His heater can now reach up to 94 mph. His changeup is his best offering because of the fade and sink that makes it effective against both lefties and righties. In his debut last Sunday, he threw 23 changeups and none resulted in a hit. He has a sweeping slider that’s been really effective in the Minors this year and he’s also added a cutter that he works in from time to time.