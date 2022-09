Rosario had a four-hit game in the matinee (a 5-1 win for Cleveland) and followed it with another four-hit night in Game 2. There was no one the Guardians would’ve rather had in the batter’s box with a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the 15th than Rosario. With two outs, he may not have recorded his ninth hit of the day, but he did just enough to force the defense to make an error and let his team walk away victorious.