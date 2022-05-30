After goof, SpongeBob-loving Gonzalez sets up win

When the Guardians needed some extra outfield and hitting depth after Reyes landed on the injured list last week, Gonzalez had already put himself in position to be the next-best option. He was hitting .282 with nine homers, eight doubles, two triples, 33 RBIs and an .814 OPS in 41 games with Triple-A Columbus. And following a year in which he struck out 112 times in 121 contests, his 26 K’s in 41 games was at least on a better track.