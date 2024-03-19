After impressive spring, Manzardo reassigned to Minors

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — There’s no need to beat around the bush. Let’s address the elephant in the room.

Cleveland’s No. 2 prospect, first baseman Kyle Manzardo, was reassigned to Minor League camp on Monday morning. As much as fans hoped they could use their positive vibes to will his way onto the Opening Day roster, it was not in the cards for him this year. This does not mean that he won’t play a significant role in 2024. It just means he’ll begin the year in Triple-A Columbus before his inevitable callup to the Majors occurs.

So, why not start him now?