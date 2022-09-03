After prank Single-A scare, Morris makes The Show

This was the much-anticipated moment Morris has been waiting for. Just two years ago, he was on the beach trying to find friends, cousins or even just a wall to throw with to keep himself ready throughout the pandemic-canceled Minor League season. Last year, Morris dealt with lat problems that limited him to 15 games (14 starts) between Rookie ball, Double-A and Triple-A. When he returned to big league camp this spring, he ended up dealing with the shoulder strain and never got to pitch in front of the big league coaching staff.

After so much time and effort, Morris has made it to the big leagues.

“It’s a dream come true,” Morris said, with an ear-to-ear grin. “I’ve been hurt a lot, ups and downs, lots of bumps in the road. But to make it here is really a dream come true.”

How Morris will make an impact with the big league club remains to be seen. He made the start in his debut, going two innings against Seattle, but may also pitch out of the bullpen going forward. He joins Ernie Clement as the Guardians’ two September callups. Working out of the bullpen is different for Morris, but it’s not foreign now that he’s had experience doing so over the past month with Columbus. In fact, it’s something that he’s thoroughly enjoyed and thinks he could thrive doing.

“The adrenaline rush, it’s fun,” Morris said. “I’ve started all my life, so just kind of used to that. Getting thrown in the seventh, sixth, eighth inning, whatever it is, coming out there, the adrenaline rush is different. It’s a lot of fun. It’s just a different experience, but I’ve really enjoyed it.”