After roller-coaster journey, Freeman makes debut

Freeman had to learn to persevere. It was his second time going through the rehab process for his shoulder and, admittedly, it was even more difficult going through the motions once again. While his teammates left Arizona to begin their Minor League season, he was stuck at the Goodyear training complex, getting in extra reps. But luckily for him, Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor was still at the Arizona facility as well, helping push him to focus on his end goal.