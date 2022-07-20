AL owns LA! Blockbuster blasts lead 9th straight ASG win

Under the beautiful blue Southern California sky, the AL erased an early deficit and held the NL hitless from the second through seventh innings of a 3-2 victory in front of a crowd of 52,518 and a national audience on FOX. Regardless, Dodger Stadium starred and shone in an entertaining showcase of the sport, with past and present legends saluted, big blasts sailing into the bleacher seats and mic’d up players aplenty. Hometown hero Giancarlo Stanton played the leading man, earning the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP presented by Chevrolet after setting up the victory with his huge two-run homer in the fourth. Stanton’s jersey now heads to Cooperstown as the Hall of Fame’s memento from this Midsummer Classic.