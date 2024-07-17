AL tops NL as MLB’s best put on a show during 94th All-Star Game

That was that for Skenes, and then the NL could get to the business of putting runs on the board. In the top of the third inning, a mic’d-up Judge talked on the FOX broadcast about how incredible it is to see Ohtani post MVP numbers while still recovering from Tommy John. And right on cue, Ohtani pulverized a Tanner Houck splitter and sent it into the seats beyond the wall in right-center, making Ohtani the first AL/NL player ever to earn a win on the mound (in Colorado in 2021) and hit a homer in his All-Star Game career. His three-run blast put the NL ahead, 3-0.