ALDS Game 5 rescheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET

Cleveland has thrived in the underdog role and the Yankees have dominated at home this season, going 57-24. The Guardians know the odds were stacked against them coming into the year, and the club is hoping to prove that it’s capable of more than anyone imagined with its first trip to the ALCS since 2016. But New York is ready to keep the momentum rolling.

“If there is a game being played, we feel like we’re in the driver’s seat,” Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader said. “That’s how we remain dangerous.”