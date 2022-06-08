All you need to know about All-Star Ballot

The top two vote-getters at each position, including designated hitter, and the top six outfielders in each league will be revealed on MLB Network at 5:00 p.m. ET on June 30. The leading vote-getter in each league will receive a spot in their team’s starting lineup while the other top vote-getters will advance to Phase 2 of voting. If an outfielder is a league’s leading vote-getter, only the next four outfield finalists will move on to Phase 2 to determine who starts at the two remaining spots.