Allen, Guardians eye series victory vs. Rays

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with BetMGM!

This browser does not support the video element.

In August (his first month exclusively in the rotation), Zack Littell had a 4.03 ERA with a .220 opponents’ batting average

This browser does not support the video element.

Logan Allen is eyeing a bounceback after allowing 5 runs in 4 innings in his last start vs. Toronto