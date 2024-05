This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy ticketsMore info

This browser does not support the video element.

Logan Allen is going for his third straight scoreless start

This browser does not support the video element.

Kevin Pillar is 11-for-22 at Angel Stadium since he joined the Halos