This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with BetMGM!More info

This browser does not support the video element.

Byron Buxton (right knee inflammation) will likely return to Minnesota’s lineup for the 1st time since May 1

Watch with Free Trial

This browser does not support the video element.

Last time out, Logan Allen went 6 scoreless innings in Cleveland’s shutout win against the White Sox

Watch with Free TrialWatch with Free Trial