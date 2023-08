This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

FREE on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with BetMGM!

This browser does not support the video element.

In 4 August starts, Logan Allen has an ERA of 1.96 with an opponents’ batting average of .203

This browser does not support the video element.

In his past 3 starts, Hyun Jin Ryu has not allowed an earned run and opponents are hitting .122