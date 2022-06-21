Allen (No. 8) fans career-high 11 at Double-A
June 17th, 2022
Welcome to the Guardians prospect update, where you’ll find news, promotions and standout performances, all year long.
Logan Allen deals, sets career high in K’s (June 16)
It was a career game for Logan Allen.
The Guardians’ No. 8 prospect has been fanning hitters in the month of June, a total of 17 strikeouts in his last two starts. The 23-year-old topped those performances with a career high 11 strikeouts while allowing no runs on two hits across six innings in Double-A Akron’s 1-0 win over Hartford.
Allen was dealing throughout the game, striking out five of six batters in the fourth and fifth inning. The lefty’s lone blemishes were two infield hits to third base in the second and third inning.
The 2020 second-round pick’s outing has lowered his ERA to 3.55 and brought his strikeout tally to 93 in the 60 innings he has pitched this season. — Edwin Perez
Freeman ropes pair of doubles, drives in three runs (June 14)
Tyler Freeman laced a pair of doubles, drove in three runs and stole a base in Triple-A Columbus’ 8-7 loss to St. Paul at Huntington Park.
The fifth-ranked Guardians prospect led off the third inning with a two-bagger into center. After an out was recorded, he took off and successfully swiped third for his third stolen base of the year. After a walk by Bobby Bradley, Freeman trotted home on a balk. In the fourth, the 23-year-old cleared the bases with a double to right that broke a 4-4 tie.
MLB.com’s No. 76 overall prospect has 10 extra-base hits, 25 RBIs and 24 runs scored over 36 games this season. — Rob Terranova
No. 6 prospect Jones returns to lineup (June 8)
This was not the way Nolan Jones envisioned his 2022 campaign. After enduring left ankle surgery at the end of last season, he returned to big league Spring Training in March hoping to show that he could be an option for the team at some point this season. Instead, he dealt with back issues that lingered through the first two months of the regular season. Jones was finally activated off the injured list on Tuesday and played in his first game with Triple-A Columbus. Guardians manager Terry Francona said that the plan will be to get Jones — a third baseman — time in the outfield, considering the big league team will have Jos? Ram?rez at the hot corner for the foreseeable future. — Mandy Bell
No. 10 prospect posts first two-homer game (June 5)
Angel Martinez‘s first three-hit effort of the season was also a milestone game.
The No. 10 prospect posted his first career multihomer game in High-A Lake County’s 9-2 win over West Michigan. Martinez had only hit one long ball in his first 33 games this season, but he exploded for two solo dingers in the victory, both to right field and both off of righties. The 20-year-old switch hitter added a double and a run-scoring fielder’s choice to his day, and he’s now batting .279/.389/.459 with seven steals, 12 extra-base hits, 14 RBIs and 18 walks in 34 games. — Stephanie Sheehan
Valera blasts eighth homer of 2022 (June 3)
George Valera has picked up right where he left off after a blazing May, pushing his on-base streak to 14 games in a doubleheader against the Flying Squirrels.
MLB Pipeline’s No. 42 overall prospect was a force in Double-A Akron’s 6-2 win in Game 1 of the doubleheader against Richmond.
The 21-year-old launched a three-run homer to center field in the third inning to get the scoring started for the RubberDucks.
Although it was his only hit in Game 1, the right fielder was 1-for-2 with a walk and three RBIs.
The Queens native gave all the run support that Cleveland’s No. 8 prospect Logan Allen needed in his 6 2/3-inning gem, where he allowed just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out eight.
Valera was able to rack up two hits in Game 2 of the doubleheader but didn’t have the same success driving in runs, going 2-for-4 with a single in the first and the third but no RBIs along with one run scored in Akron’s 6-4 loss to the Flying Squirrels. — Ethan Sands
Valera powers Akron to victory (May 26)
George Valera will not be happy to see May come to a close. Baseball’s No. 43 overall prospect slugged a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning and drove in three runs to rally Double-A Akron past visiting New Hampshire, 4-2. The tater was Valera’s fifth in his last seven games and seventh overall.
The 21-year-old had previously singled home a run earlier in the game and his three RBIs gave him nine in his previous three contests. After batting .226 with a .772 OPS in April, Valera has gotten hot this month. The Queens, N.Y., native is batting .309/.385/.556 with 20 RBIs in 20 games in May to improve his overall numbers to .273/.385/.483 with 15 extra-base hits and 27 RBIs in 39 contests for the RubberDucks. — Michael Avallone
Valera notches sixth homer of the season (May 24)
George Valera went yard again.
MLB Pipeline’s No. 43 overall prospect took another ball deep to continue his powerful second month of the season.
In Double-A Akron’s 9-2 win over New Hampshire, the 21-year-old went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Valera began the scoring with a first-inning double to right field to give the RubberDucks the lead for good. The knock extended his hit streak to seven games and his on-base streak to eight. In the fifth, the right fielder belted a three-run homer to the right-field bleachers. The blast was the left-handed batter’s fourth in May, all coming in the last five contests. That tripled the amount he had entering the month, giving him six on the season. — Ethan Sands
Valera belts two homers, plates five runs (May 19)
50 pesos and a dream.
George Valera grew up 10 blocks from Yankees Stadium. At age 13, the native of Queens, N.Y., wound up moving to the Dominican Republic. It ended up being key to his dream of playing professional baseball.
Now, the 21-year-old is ascending the Guardians’ system and MLB Pipeline’s rankings as the No. 43 overall prospect in the game. And nights like his two-homer, five-RBI effort for the Double-A RubberDucks will only add to the growing legend.
Valera went 3-for-4 in Akron’s 12-1 victory over Binghamton. In the first inning, he delivered a solo shot to deep center field. Then as part of a seven-run fifth, Valera crushed a grand slam to right-center. He doubled his home run total while amassing a season-high five RBIs.
In the Dominican Republic, he was denied the opportunity to play on multiple teams because of his stature. As a smaller athlete, coaches overlooked him left and right until his father gave a coach 50 pesos (approximately $2.50) to throw a few pitches to give his son a chance to display his talent and potential.
“The guy threw me a couple balls and BP and I was a little upset, so I just started hitting a couple of homers in the BP, and then [the coach] was like, you can come practice today if you get changed,” Valera said. Full story >>
Noel, Rodriguez star in slugfest loss (May 15)
The Lake County Captains got some help from two Top 30 Guardians prospects in their 10-9 slugfest loss to Great Lakes, with Jhonkensy Noel and Gabriel Rodriguez homering in the effort. It was a two-homer game for Noel, the organization’s No.13 prospect per MLB Pipeline, who also doubled and stole his first base of the season as part of a four-hit day. Rodriguez, Cleveland’s No. 30 prospect, also doubled and walked in addition to launching his first homer of the year.
This is the first season at Single-A Great Lakes for Rodriguez and the second for Noel, both 20-year-old, right-handed-hitting corner infield types. Noel more than held his own in his first taste at the level last summer, slashing .280/.351/.550 with eight homers in 26 games. He’s followed that up this year by hitting .240/.327/.583 with nine homers in his first 29 games, though with a 10:35 walk-to-strikeout ratio. — Joe Trezza
Rocchio lands on IL with concussion (May 9)
All things considered, the Guardians organization seems relieved with Brayan Rocchio’s diagnosis. Guardians manager Terry Francona explained on Monday that the team’s No. 4 prospect was placed on Double-A Akron’s injured list with a concussion after hitting his head against the knee of Richmond’s third baseman while diving into the bag in the first inning of Sunday’s contest.
“I believe he has a slight concussion and a little bit of whiplash,” Francona said. “In the grand scheme of things, yeah [he’s OK].”
Rocchio has hit .236 with three homers, 13 RBIs, 11 walks, 20 strikeouts and has a .717 OPS in 25 games for Akron so far this season. As of now, the 21-year-old middle infielder isn’t expected to miss too much time due to his concussion. — Mandy Bell
Brennan drives in career-high six runs (May 8)
Will Brennan produced two-thirds of Double-A Akron’s runs in a 9-1 victory over Richmond, putting together some professional-best numbers in the process.
The 24-year-old went 3-for-5 with a career-high six RBIs. He started the scoring with an RBI double to left field in the first inning. In his second at-bat, Brennan crushed a three-run homer to center. The outfield prospect had to wait until his final at-bat in the ninth for his third hit, a two-run single to center. He fell a triple shy of the cycle.
Brennan was the 250th overall pick in the 2019 Draft, and he’s slashing .337/.413/.500 in his third professional season. — Ethan Sands
Williams tallies second double-digit strikeout performance (May 7)
Gavin Williams racked up his second 10-plus strikeout appearance in High-A Lake County’s 2-0 victory over Dayton.
In the win, Cleveland’s No. 7 prospect threw five scoreless innings allowing just two hits and walking two while striking out 10 batters.
This is the 22-year-old’s best performance through five starts to begin his professional career. This is the second time that he’s thrown over five innings and allowed no runs; the first was against Lansing on April 30.
This is the right-handed pitcher’s first season in the professional system after being drafted with the 23rd overall pick in 2021.
Williams already had a double-digit strikeout count to his ledger when he fanned 11 on April 15 against the Dragons.
To begin his young career, Williams has tallied 39 strikeouts in five starts, which places him atop the Midwest League. — Ethan Sands