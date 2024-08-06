Allen recovers from early homers, liner to head in Guardians return

CLEVELAND — In the Guardians’ 7-6, extra-innings loss to the D-backs on Monday, we learned that you can have your best and worst start all in the same game. How is that possible, you ask? Logan Allen is here to demonstrate.

First, let’s start with some necessary background. Allen entered the series opener with the fifth-worst ERA among the 115 Major League starters who have thrown at least 80 innings this season. This was a big reason why the Guardians optioned him to Triple-A Columbus just before the All-Star break.