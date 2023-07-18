Allen returns as Guards continue set vs. Pirates

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with FanDuel!

This browser does not support the video element.

Logan Allen had a 2.76 ERA across his first eight MLB starts, before stumbling a bit in June

This browser does not support the video element.

Mitch Keller struck out one batter in one inning in the All-Star Game on July 11 in Seattle