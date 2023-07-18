Allen returns as Guards continue set vs. Pirates
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
Logan Allen had a 2.76 ERA across his first eight MLB starts, before stumbling a bit in June
This browser does not support the video element.