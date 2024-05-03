Allen solid, but ‘flat’ Guardians struggle in field in finale

Everything started with the wonky pop up that should’ve been caught in foul territory, but instead was caught in the rafters and never came down. Rather than an out, the Astros led off the frame with a single. Three batters later, with one out and two men on, Allen got José Altuve to pop up in foul territory. Both Josh and Bo Naylor raced to catch it. Both made it in plenty of time. But neither communicated and the ball dropped in between them. The at-bat continued and Altuve picked up a single.