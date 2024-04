This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy ticketsMore info

This browser does not support the video element.

Nestor Cortes pitched a season-high 8 innings of scoreless ball last time out, earning his first win of the season

Watch with free trial

This browser does not support the video element.

Logan Allen is looking to improve to 3-0 on the season after taking a no-decision against the White Sox in his last start

Watch with free trialWatch with free trial