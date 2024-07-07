Allen works around traffic to strike out a season-high 9

Allen worked around a leadoff double in the first, snapping a three-start streak of giving up at least one run. He didn’t get rattled when the second inning started with an error that allowed a runner to reach. All three of his outs in the third came on strikeouts. He then cruised through the fourth inning.

“Good changeup and good breaking ball,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “Mixed in his heater when we were sitting a little softer. Good pitch mix.”