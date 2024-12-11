An unbreakable bond between Colavito and the City of Cleveland

The feelings between Colavito and the team formerly known as the Indians were not always so warm and fuzzy. Way back when, it was a tortured relationship. The trade in 1960 was made purely out of spite. The Rock, fresh off tying for the American League lead in home runs and finishing fourth in the MVP vote in 1959, wanted a raise from $28,000 to $45,000, and general manager Frank “Trader” Lane fought him on every penny. Colavito’s contract was renewed at $35,000, and Lane felt even that was too much. So on the final day of Spring Training 1960, Lane dealt Colavito to the Tigers for Kuenn – a good hitter, sure, but one who, at 29 years old, was already beginning to fall apart physically.