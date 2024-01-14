Analyzing Guardians’ 3B depth behind Ramírez

De Los Santos, the club’s No. 12 prospect, has only seen time at first and third base, which limits his versatility. Plus, he’s certainly known for his bat more than his glove. To think he’d be carried on this roster strictly to step in for the 10 or so games that Ramírez might miss in the field is hard to believe, especially when other utility guys could fill the void. It wouldn’t be surprising to see De Los Santos get some work in the outfield during Spring Training to see if that would be a possibility, but it’s really difficult to determine how he fits into the puzzle before everyone arrives in Goodyear, Ariz., next month.