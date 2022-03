During Cleveland’s 2016 run to the World Series, Miller had a 15-inning scoreless streak, breaking the record for a reliever in a single postseason set by Mariano Rivera and Goose Gossage. He also broke Francisco Rodriguez’s record for most strikeouts by a reliever in a single postseason with 30 K’s. He tossed 19 1/3 innings that postseason, giving up just three runs, and was named the ALCS MVP.