Another record for Bazzana: OSU’s all-time hit mark

It was another milestone in a eye-popping junior season for the native of Sydney, Australia, who has played himself onto the short list for becoming the top overall pick in this July’s MLB Draft by emerging as college baseball’s scariest leadoff hitter in recent memory. Earlier this season, Bazzana raked leadoff homers in four straight games. He’s spent all but one game batting over .400, ranks third in the nation in homers and is nearly impossible to strike out, sporting an otherworldly 66/28 walk-to-strikeout ratio.