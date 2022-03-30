Antonetti turns page on offseason, talks ‘excitement’ for 2022 squad

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The expectations for the Guardians’ offseason were much higher this year because the club indicated there was more financial flexibility than in winters past. This time, the lack of moves wasn’t because of payroll or interest; it ended up being the execution that fell through.

Cleveland checked in on a handful of free agents and trade candidates like Matt Olson or Jesse Winker. They had plans on how to secure these targets, but in the end, each one of them found different homes and the club opted against having a Plan B.