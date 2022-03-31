Arias optioned, but ‘his future is so bright’

Arias skipped Double-A entirely when he transitioned from the Padres’ organization to Cleveland’s through the COVID-cancelled 2020 Minor League season, as the Guardians started him in Triple-A at the beginning of ’21. He struggled through the first month or so, hitting just .217 through his first 34 games. But once he settled in, he thrived, ending the year with a .284 average, an .802 OPS, 29 doubles, 13 homers and 55 RBIs despite a rocky start. So the hope is that having some time to settle in and build that confidence in Triple-A while getting consistent playing time to start the season will help him be in a more successful position when he inevitably gets his first callup to the big leagues.