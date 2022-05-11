As his bat heats up, Rosario asked to play OF

So, why is Rosario in left field? The team has run out of other spots to put him. The Guardians want to have Josh Naylor at first base both to improve the defense in right field and to cater to his recovery from his gruesome lower-leg injury last June. If Naylor is at first, that moves Owen Miller — whose consistent bat needs to be in the lineup – over to second base. If Miller moves to second base, Andres Gimenez, who has earned the right to have an everyday role with the way he’s been swinging, needs to move to shortstop. With all the infield spots taken, that only leaves left field for Rosario.