Astros-Guardians finale cancelled due to inclement weather

CLEVELAND — Maybe José Ramírez could’ve gotten to 40-40-40. Maybe he wouldn’t have. But it was determined that it was best to cancel Sunday afternoon’s Game 162 between the Astros and the Guardians to make sure that all players on both rosters would stay healthy for the postseason.

After waiting in the rain for more than three hours from the originally-scheduled first pitch time at Progressive Field, it was announced that the final game of the regular season would be cancelled and not made up due to inclement weather and less-than-ideal field conditions.