B. Naylor’s pinch-hit 3-run HR exemplifies differences in ’23 and ’24 Guards

This year’s team now has four instances of pinch-hit power prominence after Bo Naylor was the hero with a game-changing, three-run blast off the bench in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 5-4 victory over the Giants at Progressive Field. So not only have the Guards leapt into the top 10 in MLB in homers overall (103), but Naylor’s clutch clout puts them ahead of every other club in pinch-hit pokes this year.