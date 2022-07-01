‘Barrier breakers’ celebrated as mural unveiled

“Still to this day it’s hard for me to believe the things that those people that are there [in the mural] went through,” Doby Jr. said at Friday’s mural ceremony. “I think my father’s proudest accomplishment was that because of his efforts, people came after him. I think that was the thing he was most proud of. He wouldn’t talk about hitting a home run or making a catch or this or that. They opened the door, Mr. Robinson and him and those guys came after him, and I think he’s really proud of that.”