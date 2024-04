April 10, 2024: Josh and Bo Naylor, CLEJuly 14, 2023: Josh and Bo Naylor, CLEApril 23, 2013: B.J. and Justin Upton, ATLApril 6, 2013: B.J. and Justin Upton, ATLMay 28, 1996: Billy and Cal Ripken, BALSept. 15, 1990: Billy and Cal Ripken, BALJuly 12, 1962: Hank and Tommie Aaron, MLNSept. 15, 1938: Lloyd and Paul Waner, PITJuly 19, 1933: Rick (with BOS) and Wes (with CLE) FerrellSept. 4, 1927: Lloyd and Paul Waner, PIT