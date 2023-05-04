Battenfield is starting. So what’s next for Plesac?

3. Have Plesac skip a startCould the Guardians think Plesac just needs to catch his breath? This is by far the most unlikely of the three scenarios, but maybe the team could try to keep him as an emergency relief option for one turn through the rotation before sending him back to the rubber to attempt to rediscover the groove he was once in a few years ago. In this case, the Guardians would still need to find another body to move in order to get Hentges back on the roster, which may cause some headaches. Plus, the team would still be down one regular reliever, especially if Plesac would be used to piggyback off Battenfield on Friday.