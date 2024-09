It hasn’t been a seamless transition into pro ball for Bazzana, who was ranked No. 1 coming into the Draft. Cleveland took him first overall and signed the Australian infielder for $8,950,000. Though he reached base at a strong clip, Bazzana hit just .238 with three homers and 12 RBIs through his first 27 games for Lake County. Strikeouts were an issue early, with 31 in his first 101 at-bats.