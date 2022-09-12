Behind Bieber, Guardians sweep division rivals

Kwan hadn’t been hitting the way we’ve been used to seeing this year over the last few games. Entering Sunday, he had hit just .170 over his past 12 games. But even as a young player, Kwan has been able to pull himself out of skids before they drag on too long. He reached base four times on Saturday by drawing four walks. He followed that with a three-hit afternoon on Sunday, and continues to be the heartbeat of this lineup.