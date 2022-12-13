Bell eager to join forces with J-Ram, pack lineup punch

CLEVELAND – Josh Bell is already envisioning a lineup that has his name beside Jos? Ram?rez.

“It’s tough to not get that itch, get that want to play with Jos? Ram?rez,” Bell said.

Bell met with local media on Monday afternoon, hours after his two-year contract was made official by the Guardians. Sources have told MLB.com that the deal is worth $33 million and includes and opt out after the 2023 season. Now, the focus can turn to next year.

There are a lot of obvious factors as to why this offense is already trending in the right direction with the addition of Bell. He’s had a track record of finding power in the Majors, hitting 37 homers in 2019 and 27 in ’20. He’s a switch-hitter with similar numbers against righties and lefties. He’s known to be a tremendous teammate and will be a perfect pickup for a young team looking for leadership.