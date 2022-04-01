Bell Newsletter: Guardians roster a puzzle

I love a good puzzle or a brain teaser, but figuring out the perfect configuration of the Guardians’ Opening Day roster is a stumper.

Twelve of the position players seem to be locks: C Austin Hedges, C Bryan Lavastida, 1B Bobby Bradley, INF Owen Miller, INF Yu Chang, SS/2B Andres Gimenez, SS/LF Amed Rosario, 3B Jose Ramirez, OF Oscar Mercado, OF Bradley Zimmer, CF Myles Straw and OF/DH Franmil Reyes.

Thirteen pitchers appear to be locks: the five starters, plus Emmanuel Clase, Anthony Gose, Nick Sandlin, Trevor Stephan, Bryan Shaw, Sam Hentges, Eli Morgan and Logan Allen.

But what happens with the last three spots (because the month of April will consist of a 28-man roster) is tough to figure out, even this close to Opening Day. Assuming OF/1B Josh Naylor is healthy enough to break camp with the club, he’ll be the next man added. That would leave a battle between a red-hot utility man Ernie Clement and an up-and-coming intriguing prospect in OF Steven Kwan.

And what happens with the bullpen? The last spot can go to one of the two remaining names on the 40-man roster: prospects Konnor Pilkington or Tobias Myers. If the club wants to add a different arm, it would have to designate a player for assignment, which is harder to do this year after 11 prospects (whom they have no interest in parting ways with) were added to the 40-man roster last November. Who do you release to add someone like Justin Garza, Enyel De Los Santos or Alex Young to the Opening Day roster? These are all questions the team needs to answer before Thursday.

This puzzle is quite a doozy.