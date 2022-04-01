Bell Newsletter: Guardians roster a puzzle
April 01, 2022
ROSTER CRUNCH
I love a good puzzle or a brain teaser, but figuring out the perfect configuration of the Guardians’ Opening Day roster is a stumper.
Twelve of the position players seem to be locks: C Austin Hedges, C Bryan Lavastida, 1B Bobby Bradley, INF Owen Miller, INF Yu Chang, SS/2B Andres Gimenez, SS/LF Amed Rosario, 3B Jose Ramirez, OF Oscar Mercado, OF Bradley Zimmer, CF Myles Straw and OF/DH Franmil Reyes.
Thirteen pitchers appear to be locks: the five starters, plus Emmanuel Clase, Anthony Gose, Nick Sandlin, Trevor Stephan, Bryan Shaw, Sam Hentges, Eli Morgan and Logan Allen.
But what happens with the last three spots (because the month of April will consist of a 28-man roster) is tough to figure out, even this close to Opening Day. Assuming OF/1B Josh Naylor is healthy enough to break camp with the club, he’ll be the next man added. That would leave a battle between a red-hot utility man Ernie Clement and an up-and-coming intriguing prospect in OF Steven Kwan.
And what happens with the bullpen? The last spot can go to one of the two remaining names on the 40-man roster: prospects Konnor Pilkington or Tobias Myers. If the club wants to add a different arm, it would have to designate a player for assignment, which is harder to do this year after 11 prospects (whom they have no interest in parting ways with) were added to the 40-man roster last November. Who do you release to add someone like Justin Garza, Enyel De Los Santos or Alex Young to the Opening Day roster? These are all questions the team needs to answer before Thursday.
This puzzle is quite a doozy.
GIVE THE BALL TO BIEBER
As if there was any doubt, Cleveland officially named Shane Bieber the Opening Day starter against the Royals on Thursday at Kansas City. The Guardians took a little longer to announce the decision this spring because camp was significantly shorter than in years past. And with Bieber coming off a shoulder injury, the team wanted to make sure that he would be ready to go as early as April 7.
While it comes as no surprise, the announcement at least creates a few fun pieces of trivia. Bieber will now be tied with Bob Feller for the second most Opening Day starts before turning 27 (three), trailing CC Sabathia and Willie Mitchell (both had four).
But wait, there’s more. Having one ace to consistently turn to is commonplace in Northeast Ohio, as Bieber is preparing for his third consecutive Opening Day start, after Corey Kluber took the previous five openers and Justin Masterson handled the three before Kluber. The last time Cleveland had three starters in three consecutive season openers was 2009 (Cliff Lee), 2010 (Jake Westbrook) and 2011 (Roberto Hernandez).
IN THE NEWS
Cleveland may have sent down shortstop Gabriel Arias — the most talked-about prospect of the spring — but here’s the reasoning behind the decision and why it’s clear his future is bright.
Maybe it’s become cliche for players to say an injury was a blessing in disguise, but no one has a mindset on returning to the game quite like Josh Naylor. And he’s ready to keep sharing his story to inspire others.
Camp is winding down quickly. Here’s a look at five things we learned in the first 2 1/2 weeks.
Daniel Espino has looked so sharp that he caused Naylor to stop in his tracks after batting practice on a neighboring field to watch him throw live batting practice. Our MLB Pipeline expert Jim Callis sat down with the No. 2 prospect for a Q&A.
MLB.com’s Mike Petriello put each of the 30 Major League teams into tiers, and he believes the Guardians are still lurking, despite the lack of offseason moves.
Our own Anthony Castrovince put together a team of MLB’s most underrated players. Find out which Guardian made the list.
Don’t forget about the Guardians’ “Thank you fans” ticket offer! Anyone who purchases Opening Day tickets (April 15 against the Giants) will get the same number of tickets for free to any April or May home game.
With Opening Day just around the corner, the Guardians released their new team music track “We Are Cleveland,” building the hype around the start of a new era in Cleveland.
TRIVIA
In the spirit of Spring Training, let’s challenge your knowledge of Cleveland’s Spring Training history. Where was the team’s camp site in the late 1980s?
A. Goodyear, Ariz.
B. Tucson, Ariz.
C. Winter Haven, Fla.
D. Port Charlotte, Fla.
TITO TALKS
Having Terry Francona back in the dugout this season is good for many reasons, including his stories. He’s known for his funny stories and pranks around the clubhouse. His first callup to the Majors as a player is one of his favorite memories to reminisce about:
“Nolan Ryan’s pitching and I’m in Denver. And it was the air traffic controller strike [in 1981]. I get a call in the morning and I had a doctor’s appointment because my wrist was kind of [messed up]. So the trainer calls [and I assume it’ s about being on time to my appointment] and I’m like, ‘I’ll get there!’ And he goes, ‘No, you’re going to the big leagues!’ And I was like, ‘What?’
“Times were different, man. We just were playing. He’s like, ‘You’re leading off tonight.’ I’m like ‘What?!’ Well, I couldn’t get there on time. The strike [messed] everything up. So, I pull in the Astrodome in the fifth inning and I’ve got like everything I own. The guy lets me off in center field. So, I look up and Nolan Ryan’s got a no-hitter going. And I’m like, ‘I think I’ll just park myself right here and watch this game.’ [chuckles]
“So, I get to the dugout, come in and I’m jacked. [Manager Dick Williams] goes, ‘You’re leading off next inning.’ Not, ‘Hello.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ In the old Astrodome, there’s nowhere to go. So, I went up in a little runway there and I’m swinging like this [chopping motion, up and down] to get loose and they took Nolan out because of pitch count. It was his first outing after the strike. So, I pinch-hit.”
And for those who don’t like to be left on a dramatic cliffhanger, he grounded out. But that doesn’t take away from the comical journey he took to get there.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tucson, Ariz. The team currently spends its springs in Goodyear, Ariz., and has done so since 2009. Prior to that, Cleveland called Winter Haven, Fla., home for the early months of the calendar year — but it wasn’t until 1993 that that the club moved to Winter Haven. In the late ’80s (and dating back all the way to 1947-92), Cleveland prepared for each season in Tucson.
