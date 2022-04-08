Bell Newsletter: Opening Day takeaways

A 3-1 loss to the Royals on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium surely isn’t the outcome the Guardians were hoping for. The script followed the same storyline the team has fallen into countless times over the past few seasons: Solid pitching, shaky defense and little offense. Now they’ll need to figure out a way to prevent this from becoming commonplace.

But there’s more to just one game than having reasons for concern. One of the reassuring takeaways for the team was that Shane Bieber, although not completely stretched out to his regular pitch count just yet, looked sharp through 4 2/3 frames, giving up one run (from a double on a fly ball dropped by Amed Rosario in left) on three hits with four strikeouts. If the team is trying to find ways to remain in contention, it will need its starting rotation, especially its ace, to be just as dominant as ever. And for anyone worrying that his velocity was down, Bieber insists it’s not a problem, noting cold conditions early in the year don’t make it easy to crank his heater up to the mid 90s.

