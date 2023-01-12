Best farm systems in baseball? MLB execs weigh in

This shouldn’t be seen as a slight, but rather a recognition that some teams hold onto prospects more than others. The Guardians need to rely on their farm system to compete, and they’re more likely to hold on to their prospects and get them to the big leagues in Cleveland rather than use top ones to bring in big league talent. The Rays finished second, but they’re not afraid to use young talent (e.g. Matthew Liberatore) to bring in other young talent.