Best moments from Tito’s final year in Cleveland

In honor of his amusing ways, let’s look back on the top six Francona moments just from the 2023 season. 6. The stolen scooter … the first timeFrancona’s scooter was parked outside of his apartment building in January for Guards Fest when it was stolen. It remained missing for a few days, but one night, he was informed by Cleveland police that the scooter was found and would be returned to him the next day. When he went to pick it up at Progressive Field, he couldn’t have had a bigger smile on his face.