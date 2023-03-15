Bibee chats with Pipeline Podcast

With the World Baseball Classic underway and Spring Training barreling towards Opening Day, there are plenty of prospect storylines to follow. On the latest MLB Pipeline Podcast, Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra and Jason Ratliff zero in on players who have helped or hurt their chances this spring. They also discuss prospects who have impressed during the World Baseball Classic, highlighted by 21-year-old Duque Hebbert, who signed with the Tigers after an impressive showing for Nicaragua.