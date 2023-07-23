Bibee continues dominance vs. Phillies in pitchers’ duel

CLEVELAND — When Shane Bieber became the third starting pitcher to join the injured list, it became difficult to imagine who was going to be the rock of this rotation that’s now full of rookies. But who says the rookie can’t be the one to step up and lead the pack?

Tanner Bibee turned in his fifth consecutive start allowing fewer than two runs by blanking the Phillies in seven sparkling innings with eight strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter, as the Guardians walked away with a 1-0 victory on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at Progressive Field.

“That was exciting,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “We didn’t want to let him go much farther, but he didn’t need it.”